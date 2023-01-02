Arsenal trigger contract extensions for Saka & Saliba

Arsenal have reportedly triggered extension clauses in both Bukayo Saka and William Saliba's contracts, tying them down to the club until 2024.

Arsenal trigger Saka, Saliba extensions

Now tied to club until 2024

Negotiations continue over long-term contracts

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Gunners duo had been due to drop into the free agency pool in the summer, but the club has activated one-year extension options for both men while talks continue over long-term deals, according to ESPN.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report states that Arsenal are confident of securing both players' futures beyond next year, with Saka in line for a major salary boost to around £ 200,000 per week to align with his role as a key player at Arsenal and his exploits for England at the 2022 World Cup. It's a similar case for Saliba, who has turned his Arsenal career around in the blink of an eye since returning from a loan spell at Marseille.

ESPN also states that negotiations continue over a new deal for Gabriel Martinelli, whose current contract is due to expire in June, 2024.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Both Saka and Saliba have been integral to the Gunners' success this season as they lead the way in the Premier League and no doubt form the fabric of the club heading into the future.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? If Mikel Arteta's side are to continue building on an impressive start that sees them top of the Premier League after 16 games, both Saka and Saliba will be absolutely key to that success. The pair now need to step up and take it to another level to ensure the title challenge is a serious one, with the Gunners sitting seven points clear of champions Manchester City after 16 games.