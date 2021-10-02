Arsenal star Saka limps off against Brighton

The England international failed to complete the 90 minutes and had to be replaced by Ashley Maitland-Niles

Arsenal were dealt a potential injury blow on Saturday when Bukayo Saka failed to finish his side's Premier League clash against Brighton.

The Gunners drew 0-0 on the south coast to consolidate their recovery following an awful start to the 2021-22 season.

But both they and England could be counting the cost of a knock suffered by their No.7 in the final minutes at the Amex Stadium.

What happened?

Saka pulled up with time almost up in Saturday's match after tangling with a Brighton player.

The youngster appeared in some discomfort and manager Mikel Arteta decided to withdraw him from the action, with Ashley Maitland-Niles entering in his stead.

After the game, manager Mikel Arteta moved to dispel concerns over his fitness.

"He should be fine. He got a knock, but he should be fine," he told reporters at the post-match press conference.

The bigger picture

Maitland-Niles had little time to change the course of the game, as despite a late penalty appeal Brighton had to settle for a goalless draw against the Gunners.

That result leaves the Seagulls in fifth place, having had the chance to go joint-top with victory; while Arsenal sit in ninth after seven games.

The Gunners were ultimately grateful for the intervention of Aaron Ramsdale, who made an acrobatic clearance to deny Neal Maupay a simple chance in front of the net with just a few minutes left to play.

They will now be hoping for good news on Saka, although England will be more immediately concerned for his condition.

Next week brings the latest international window, with Arsenal only returning to action on October 18 at home to Crystal Palace.

England, meanwhile, have two World Cup qualifiers in October, against Andorra and Hungary, as they look to strengthen their position at the top of Group I and potentially clinch qualification if other results go their way.

