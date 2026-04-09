Arsenal star’s surprise return is a boost for Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has received a major morale boost ahead of the decisive stage of the current season, with the Gunners in contention for both the Premier League and Champions League titles.

The Gunners currently lead the Premier League with 70 points, nine clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand, with seven matches left.

In the Champions League, the Gunners are on the brink of the semi-finals after their 1-0 first-leg win at Sporting Lisbon.

According to British newspaper The Mirror, the surprise return to training of winger Ibechi Eze has further lifted spirits at the club.

The former Crystal Palace winger had been expected to miss up to six weeks after sustaining a calf injury on the eve of the recent international break.

The winger had suffered a calf injury on the eve of the international break, and some reports predicted he would be sidelined for six weeks; instead, he joined his teammates on the training pitch on Thursday.

His return is timely, as the Gunners are currently managing several injuries. Captain Martin Ødegaard was substituted during the victory over Sporting Lisbon and sat out Thursday’s session.

Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie also sat out Thursday’s session as a precaution.

Calafiori, who completed the full 90 minutes against Sporting, sat out only to manage his workload, per Football London.

Saka has been absent since the League Cup final, while Hincapie is expected to miss several weeks after picking up a hamstring injury during the international break.

Arteta must manage these issues as Arsenal prepare for their final seven Premier League fixtures.