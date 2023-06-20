Arsenal set to increase Declan Rice bid to £90m as Gunners also make progress in Romeo Lavia transfer talks

Arsenal are reportedly set to make an increased offer of £90m for Declan Rice as they also make progress in Romeo Lavia transfer talks.

Arsenal saw first bid rejected

Set to submit an increased offer of £90m

In talks with Southampton for Lavia as well

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners saw their earlier bid of £80 million plus £10m in add-ons for Rice rejected by West Ham as the Hammers value the midfielder at over £100m. But they remain persistent with their efforts to get the England international and are willing to make an improved offer of £90m upfront, which could rise to £100m with add-ons, according to The Mirror. Rice remains adamant about completing his move to the Emirates Stadium by the end of this month, which gives Arsenal leverage over other bidders.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice may not be the only new midfielder set to join Mikel Arteta's ranks, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the Gunners also making progress in their endeavours to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton. However, they are yet to submit an official bid for the midfielder, with the Saints set to demand a club record fee of around £50 million ($64m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Manchester United are also keen on Lavia but their priority appears to be signing Mason Mount from Chelsea. The Blues are also keeping a close eye on the developments as Mauricio Pochetiino is looking to overhaul his squad in the summer transfer window.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? West Ham have agreed to part ways with Rice this summer but they have made it clear that he won't be going for a cut-price fee, and the bidder must match the demands put forth by them. Manchester City are also reportedly keen on the England star, but German giants Bayern Munich pulled out of the running.