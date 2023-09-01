Arsenal's longest-serving player is leaving! Rob Holding set to join Crystal Palace in £4m move

Arsenal defender Rob Holding is due to have a medical today before completing a permanent move to Crystal Palace.

Rob Holding to join Crystal Palace

Set to undergo medical

Will leave Arsenal after seven years

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old defender is set to finalise a transfer to the south London side for around £4 million ($5m) and sign a three-year contract as per The Athletic. At his press conference earlier today, Palace's head coach Roy Hodgson declared the centre-back's interest in joining the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the summer of 2016, Holding moved to Arsenal from Bolton Wanderers. Since then, he has made 162 appearances for the north London club, winning two FA Cups and three Community Shields. The two clubs have an agreement in place for Holding, and the transfer is now subject to the lanky player passing his medical. Personal terms have already been agreed upon between Palace and the defender's representatives.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR HOLDING? With the transfer deadline almost upon us, Crystal Palace will soon finalize the deal. The defender will not play for the club until after the international break.