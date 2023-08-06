Arsenal have removed 'mental block' against Man City after Community Shield triumph, claims Wembley hero Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal hero Aaron Ramsdale claimed that their mental block against Manchester City is now gone after winning the Community Shield.

Ramsdale Arsenal's hero in Community Shield triumph

Claims Arsenal's mental block against Man City is gone

Will boost team's confidence ahead of new season

WHAT HAPPENED? The English goalkeeper made two crucial saves during the game and also managed to keep Rodri's spot-kick out of the goal in the penalty shootout to help Arsenal beat Manchester City to win the Community Shield on Sunday.

After playing a crucial role in the Gunners' triumph, Ramsdale suggested that Arsenal have now proved that they are capable of beating Manchester City in big games which is a huge confidence booster for the team ahead of the new season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ITV, the Arsenal goalkeeper said, "It's a marker to know we can go and beat Manchester City in a big game when it matters. I'm not sure what it will be like going through the season, but we now have that mental block gone. We're ready to push on all season long."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cole Palmer handed Cityzens the lead in the 77th minute with a blinder of a strike from the edge of the box but Leandro Trossard equalised for the Gunners in dying minutes and took the game to penalties where they emerged triumphant 4-1.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side will begin their Premier League 2023/24 campaign on August 12 against Nottingham Forest.