Arsenal's next centre-back target! Gunners to reignite bid for Sporting's £69m-rated Ousmane Diomande after failed summer move

- Arsenal want Diomande from Sporting CP
- Wanted the player in the summer
- Sporting CP likely to demand €80m for the player
WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Record, the Gunners reportedly placed a bid worth €35m (£30m) for Diomande which was rejected by Sporting who value the defender at around €80m (£69million). Despite the amount being too high, Mikel Arteta's side will once again consider making a move for the player in the next transfer window in January.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax this season but the Dutch defender suffered an ACL injury in the very first game week of the 2023/24 season. With Timber out of action for almost the entire season, the Gunners are looking for a new central defender to bolster their backline.
WHAT NEXT? After the international break, Arsenal will face Everton in the Premier League on September 17.