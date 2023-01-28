Arsenal handed major Partey injury concern with star midfielder set for MRI scan

Arsenal have been handed an injury scare after Mikel Arteta confirmed that Thomas Partey will undergo an MRI scan after picking up a rib injury.

Partey replaced at half-time against Man City

Arteta says pain got too much for midfielder

Lokonga criticised for second-half performance

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal midfielder was forced off at half-time of Friday night's FA Cup defeat against Manchester City after taking a knock to his ribs during the first 45 minutes. The Gunners went on to lose the game 1-0, with Partey's absence in the second half undoubtedly having a major influence on the tie.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the game, Arteta revealed that Partey had been playing through the pain before eventually having to be replaced at the break.

"He had some discomfort and it was getting worse and worse," said the Arsenal boss. "He could not continue. No initial diagnosis. Tomorrow, or the day after it will have to be an MRI scan and we’ll see what he has."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Any injury to Partey would be a major blow to Arsenal's title chances this season, such is his importance to the team. He was replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga for the second half against Manchester City and the young Belgian midfielder endured a difficult evening.

Arsenal were already looking to add a midfielder before Tuesday's transfer deadline and have had a bid rejected for Brighton's Moises Caicedo. The 21-year-old has since released a statement calling on Brighton to let him leave.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners travel to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, February 4.