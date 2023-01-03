Arsenal loanee Tavares ‘lost his mind’ in red card scuffle as Marseille line up ‘good fine’

Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares has been accused of “losing his mind” during a red card scuffle for Marseille that is set to land him a “good fine”.

Defender left Emirates Stadium last summer

Has impressed during time in France

Dismissed during latest Ligue 1 appearance

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese full-back, who completed a season-long switch to France in the summer of 2022, was given his marching orders after clashing with Montpellier defender Arnaud Souquet three minutes from the end of a game in which he had fired Marseille in front. Tavares was dismissed after a VAR review saw an initial yellow card upgraded to a red, with his horror tackle sparking a mass brawl that involved players from both sides and left the 22-year-old’s current boss wondering why such an incident was allowed to play out.

WHAT THEY SAID: Marseille coach Igor Tudor has said of Tavares’ reckless rush of blood: “He lost his mind and will get a good fine. These are things that happen, of course. He will learn a lesson for the future.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tavares, who has generally impressed since forcing his way through the exits at Arsenal, could now be stung with a three-match ban for violent conduct that would see him sit out upcoming fixtures against Troyes, Lorient and Monaco.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen what the future will hold for Tavares, with the promising defender having expressed a desire to remain in France after struggling to prove his worth at Arsenal on the back of a 2021 transfer from Benfica.