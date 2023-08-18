Arsenal set to miss out on Joao Cancelo as Manchester City outcast closes in on Barcelona loan move

- Cancelo only considering Barca
- Salary and loan fee yet to be agreed
- Deal 'matter of time'
WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile Portuguese has been frozen out at City since being jettisoned on loan to Bayern Munich in January. A move seemed inevitable after Cancelo was left out of City's season opener at Burnley but despite interest from Arsenal, Fabrizio Romano reports that Cancelo is close to joining Barcelona with a move 'a matter of time'.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Exact terms are yet to be agreed but Barca will be relieved to recruit a player who can operate in either full-back position while adding undoubted overall quality to the squad. An injury to defender Ronald Araujo further exposed lack of defensive options available to Xavi Hernandez.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal, reeling from the injury to new signing Jurrien Timber will have to search elsewhere for cover at full back with Benjamin Pavard a potential target.