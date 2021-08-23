'Just give me the job and I’ll help them out!' - Arsenal 'Invincible' Campbell offers to fix Gunners

The former England international, who helped deliver title glory to north London, is concerned by goings on at Emirates Stadium

Sol Campbell, a member of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' squad from 2003-04, has offered to help fix the troubled Gunners with the former defender saying: "Just give me the job and I'll help them out!"

Mikel Arteta is currently calling the shots at Emirates Stadium, but the Spaniard finds himself under pressure following failure to qualify for Europe last season and a pointless start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Back-to-back 2-0 defeats have been suffered against top-flight newcomers Brentford and Romelu Lukaku-inspired Chelsea, and Campbell says he would be willing to aid efforts to plug leaks at the back.

What has been said?

Campbell, who had two spells with Arsenal during his career, told talkSPORT: "It’s hard watching Arsenal at the moment, it’s really hard.

"It’s just the effort and the quality. Yes, we’ve spent a lot of money, the most in England at the moment, but it’s the quality, the consistency, the experience.

"We’re always looking for the potential, it’s always good to have potential, but sometimes you want that instant guaranteed success. This is a very, very young side, you have to remember that, there is a lack of experience – but it’s the basics!

"Some of the players need to do the basics. You can lose, but the way we conceded some goals was too easy. The reaction times of some of the defenders not backing each other up, not assessing danger.

"The first goal [against Chelsea] has slipped across the six yard box – get back and defend. Don’t just wait! That’s simple, that’s A, B, C defending. Allow Chelsea to score really good goals, not those simple goals. It’s too easy.

"The gulf of talent and experience was on show. You couldn’t really miss it. Chelsea had so much time and space. They were a cut above."

Could Campbell help out?

The 46-year-old made 211 appearances for Arsenal across his two stints, helping them to two Premier League titles, three FA Cup triumphs and a Champions League final.

He has cut his coaching teeth in the Football League since hanging up his boots with spells with Macclesfield and Southend, but is currently out of work.

That may not be the case for long, with Campbell adding when asked what can be done at the Emirates: "I tell you what, I’d help them. Just give me the job and I’ll help them out!

"I’ll tell you how to get out of a two-man press against Brentford! I mean, what’s going on here?

"We go back to that game, it’s a two man press, it’s quite easy to work out! You go flatter and that pressing midfielder has to run another 10 or 15 yards, which then gives you more space in the middle of the park. That’s really simple!"

Things are not about to get any easier for Arsenal as they manage untimely injuries and Covid-19 cases, with their next Premier League game taking them to Etihad Stadium for a meeting with reigning champions Manchester City.

