Fresh start in the Premier League? Arsenal in talks over selling £5m USMNT defender Auston Trusty to newly-promoted Sheffield United

WHAT HAPPENED? Sheffield United, who finished second in the Championship last season and secured promotion to the top division, are in advanced talks with the Gunners to buy Auston Trusty for £5m (€5.8m/$6m) this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas. The club is in search of a left-sided central defender and the deal is expected to be completed in the coming few days after which the USMNT defender will undergo his medical at Sheffield.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old joined Arsenal in January 2022 from Colorado Rapids and was immediately sent back on loan to the MLS side. Before the beginning of the 2022/23 season, Trusty was sent on a second loan spell at Birmingham City.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Trusty appeared in 48 matches for Birmingham in all competitions last season where he scored four goals and provided two assists. He has appeared in two international matches for the USMNT thus far and made his debut for the national team against Grenada earlier this year.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side will be next seen in action in the Emirates Cup final against AS Monaco on August 2.