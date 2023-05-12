‘Arsenal is a great team’ – Agent of Brighton star Moises Caicedo drops cryptic transfer hint ahead of summer window

The agent of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo feels “Arsenal is a great team” as his client continues to be linked with a move to north London.

Ecuadorian star shining for Seagulls

Bids lodged during winter window

Could move despite new contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated Ecuador international emerged as a top target for the Gunners during the January window, with offers in excess of £70 million ($88m) tabled for the talented 21-year-old. Said approaches were all knocked back, with Caicedo eventually penning a new contract at the Amex Stadium. He has, however, continued to generate plenty of exit talk, with his representative hinting that a switch to Emirates Stadium may still be on the cards.

WHAT THEY SAID: Manuel Sierra has told Arsenalinformer: “Arsenal is a great team for everyone; let’s see what happens in the summer, there are many clubs keen on Moises. Moises has four years left on his contract. He’s having an incredible season, so it’s normal that there are many clubs interested in him. Now he’s completely focused on the last part of the season; all evaluations will be postponed until the summer. This is not a surprise because there aren’t many other midfielders so young and talented around Europe. I believe he can really improve in every aspect of the game. He can slot into any [team] as he is ready for it all. His dream is to play in the Champions League and to reach as far as he can in football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sierra also revealed that Caicedo’s idol is Chelsea star N’Golo Kante, with the World Cup-winning Frenchman becoming the standout holding midfielder of his generation.

WHAT NEXT? Interest in Caicedo is expected to build again heading towards the summer, despite his new deal at Brighton, with his current ability and future potential making him of obvious appeal to leading sides in England and beyond.