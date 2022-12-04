Arsenal
Which Arsenal games will Gabriel Jesus miss following World Cup injury?
Ewan Gennery
14:53 GMT+3 04/12/2022
Here's exactly what GOAL knows about Jesus' injury so far...
What is Gabriel Jesus' injury?
Jesus had been dealing with a knee problem for several weeks at Arsenal before the World Cup. It seems his exploits for Brazil against Cameroon aggravated the issue and that means he is expected to miss about a month of action.
Which Arsenal games will Gabriel Jesus miss?
Jesus could miss up to four games with Arsenal. It includes the return of the Premier League, and the Gunners' third round FA Cup tie.
|Date
|Fixture
|Competition
|December 26, 2022
|West Ham (H)
|Premier League
|December 31, 2022
|Brighton (A)
|Premier League
|January 3, 2023
|Newcastle (H)
|Premier League
|January 9, 2023
|Oxford (A)
|FA Cup
When will Gabriel Jesus be back?
It is expected that Jesus will be sidelined for about a month. He could return in time for the north London derby scheduled to take place on January 15, 2023. Should he not be fully fit for that, he could make his return a week later against Manchester United.
