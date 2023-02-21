Arsenal handed extra day's rest for Man City Premier League title showdown as April TV selections are revealed

Arsenal will have an extra day to prepare for their Premier League title showdown against Manchester City, which takes place on April 26.

Arsenal play City on April 26

Gunners host Southampton on 21st

But City travel to Brighton on 22nd

WHAT HAPPENED? The league's official TV schedule for April has revealed that Mikel Arteta's side will host Southampton on Friday, April 21, while Pep Guardiola will take Man City to Brighton the following day. The decision means the Gunners will be afforded an extra day's preparations for the potential title decider the following mid-week, although that is subject to both Arsenal's and Southampton's participation in the Europa League and FA Cup, respectively.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision to have Arsenal and City play on separate days is a significant one given the reaction following the pair's meeting last week. Arteta bemoaned the 'unusual' Premier League schedule which afforded his side just two whole days before taking on Aston Villa, a game which they were minutes away from drawing 1-1. This time, though, the Gunners will find themselves on the right side of the league's scheduling ahead of a game which could well decide their fate as champions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Before April arrives, Arsenal travel to Leicester for their next game and City go to Bournemouth, with both teams featuring at different times on Saturday.