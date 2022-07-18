Arsenal close in on £30m Zinchenko transfer from Man City with fee agreed

The Ukrainian international, who won four Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium, is set to complete a move to the Gunners

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to complete his move to Arsenal after Manchester City accepted an offer of £30 million ($36m) for the Ukraine international, GOAL can confirm. The 26-year-old has also agreed personal terms on a four-year contract with the Gunners, who could also pay a further £2m in add-ons.

Zinchenko is currently in Houston on a pre-season tour with City but is set for a medical ahead of the move going through.

Arsenal are hoping he will be able to complete the deal and link up with the squad in the US this week.

Why do Arsenal want him?

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta knows Zinchenko well from his time at the Etihad Stadium as assistant coach to Pep Guardiola.

The 25-year-old has spent much of his time playing as a left back but will bolster Arsenal's midfield options as well as providing an alternative for Kieran Tierney.

Following Gabriel Jesus, who made the same move earlier in the window, Zinchenko has a winning mentality having played a significant part in each of City's four Premier League titles over the past five years.

He has also shown his leadership qualities, particularly for his national team, and can bring a winning mentality back to a club wanting a return to Champions League football.

What next for City?

Guardiola is now set to step up his hunt for a replacement with Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella his top target.

City have already spent more than £90m on Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips during the summer, but have also recouped money with the sales of Zinchenko, Jesus and Raheem Sterling to Chelsea.

Brighton are understood to want around £50m for Cucurella with City keen to lower the asking price for the Spanish defender who has had one season in the Premier League.

There are understood to be alternatives if a deal cannot be reached with Stuttgart's Borna Sosa seen as a potential alternative.