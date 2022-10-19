Arsenal blow Lyon away! Gunners destroy Women's Champions League holders' home record in France

Arsenal thrashed Lyon 5-1 in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday as the reigning champions conceded five goals at home for the first time ever.

UWCL winners crushed at home

First time they have conceded five at home

Gunners off to perfect start this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The French giants were humiliated on home soil in their opening game of the campaign as doubles from Beth Mead and Caitlin Foord and a goal from Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum fired the Gunners to victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The record eight-time Champions League winners have never conceded five goals at home before. The last time they conceded so many goals was in 2005, when they suffered a defeat by the same scoreline at CNFE Clairfontaine.

THE VERDICT:

Arsenal great Ian Wright summed up the Gunners' jubilation with a video of him laughing at the score.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The north London club will look to preserve their unbeaten start to the Women's Super League on Sunday when they take on Liverpool. Four days later, they will take on Zurich in the Champions League.