Gabi stays a Gunner! Arsenal announce new long-term contract for Martinelli

Arsenal have confirmed that Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Martinelli signs five-year extension

Previous deal due to expire in 2025

Brazilian has starred in 2022-23

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have been in talks with the Brazilian for months over renewing his previous deal, which was due to expire in 2025. And that negotiations have finally come to a successful conclusion, with the winger putting pen to paper on a new four-and-a-half year contract

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That will see Martinelli through to the summer of 2027 at Arsenal, although the north London club will have an option to extend that by a further year.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Mikel Arteta was understandably delighted by the news, saying: "Gabi is still very young, so we know there’s still much more to come from him and it’s great that we’ll be on this journey together. We’re now excited to continue to develop his huge talent and look forward to seeing him perform with Arsenal in the years to come. Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he’s the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

THE VERDICT: This is huge news for Arsenal. Martinelli has been one of the shining lights of the Arteta revolution and keeping the core of the young players together will be essential to building on the work that has been done over the last couple of years in north London.

There was always a confidence at the club that the Brazilian would extend his stay and they will delighted to gave got the negotiations over the line. Attention will now turn to doing the same for Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners travel to Goodison Park on Saturday to take on Everton in the Premier League.