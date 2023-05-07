Ex-Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette overtakes Kylian Mbappe as Ligue 1 top scorer after netting FOUR goals in Lyon's crazy comeback win over Montpellier

Chris Burton
|
Alexandre Lacazette Lyon 2022-23Getty
Ligue 1A. LacazetteOlympique Lyonnais vs MontpellierOlympique LyonnaisMontpellierK. Mbappé

Alexandre Lacazette has surged above Kylian Mbappe in the Ligue 1 goal charts after netting four times in a thrilling 5-4 victory over Montpellier.

  • Veteran frontman back in his homeland
  • Showing no sign of slowing down
  • Involved in a stunning nine-goal thriller

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Arsenal striker, who returned to his roots as a free agent in the summer of 2022, has moved on to 24 efforts for the season – one more than World Cup winner Mbappe has managed at Paris Saint-Germain. Lacazette hit top spot in a thrilling contest on Sunday, with Lyon trailing 4-1 just before the hour mark. A stunning fightback saw Lacazette complete a hat-trick and then some, with his most decisive contribution coming into the 10th minute of stoppage-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG will also be in action on Sunday, away at Troyes, meaning that Mbappe will get the opportunity to edge himself back to the top of a notable list.

WHAT NEXT? Lacazette is, however, proving at 31 years of age that he still has plenty of firepower left in his tank, with Lyon hoping to secure a top-six finish and European qualification this season.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

577596 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 30%Karim Benzema
  • 37%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
577596 Votes