The Club's first pink outfield jersey will debut in their first Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on August 5

Making a statement with their latest kit release of the summer, adidas has reimagined the signature Arsenal DNA to give Gunners a third shirt that celebrates the Club's heritage.

Completing the trio of impressive kits adidas has rolled out for Arsenal this season, the lightning bolt home shirt and striking black away kit are now joined with an iconic delicate pink jersey.

Serving vintage Arsenal vibes with a modern edge, the unmistakable ermine in the Club's late 20th-century crest returns to the shirt, repeated amidst the pink hues. Completed with a navy and clear blue trim beside the iconic navy Three Stripes down the shoulders, the jersey makes for another groundbreaking addition to the Arsenal and adidas legacy.

Arsenal 2022-23 third kit price & how to buy

The Arsenal 2022-23 third kit is available to buy right now from the Arsenal Direct store and adidas. Here's a look at all the items available:

