Argentina vs France: Lineups & LIVE updates

Will Messi finally add the one trophy missing in his cabinet, or will Mbappe break his dreams to win it again?

This World Cup has been everything a football spectator could wish for. There have been major upsets such as Saudi Arabia's 2-1 victory against Argentina. Great goals like Richarlison's acrobatic volley against Serbia have been a constant feature. History was made when Morocco beat Portugal to become the first African nation to make it into the final 4 of the tournament. Each of the 32 countries have given their all, with some leaving with their heads held high, and others leaving with nothing to show for their efforts.

However, now after all the drama, celebrations, and tears, it comes down to two nations. France and Argentina will take on each other in a repeat of their 2018 Round of 16 tie, to decide who will win the 22nd edition of the World Cup.

In Lionel Messi's dream lies the hopes of an entire nation. Argentina will be hoping to win the World Cup for the first time since 1986, and probably bid farewell to their greatest-ever player's career in the best of fashion. They will be looking to avoid the heartbreak they suffered at the hands of Germany in 2014.

For most of this tournament, they have been solid both in the front and at the back. Mixed with Messi's technical and creative genius, and Julián Álvarez's clinical finishing they have pushed through most hurdles to come one step closer to winning the World Cup. Amongst fans, there is great optimism that their team will finally bring the trophy home.

However, in France, they meet an opponent who has already defeated them 4 years ago. Before the tournament, not many expected Kylian Mbappé and co. to make it this far. Missing veterans such as N'Golo Kanté, Paul Pogba, and Karim Benzema, many expected them to exit early as they did during the Euros last year.

Yet, this relatively young squad has come together under manager Didier Deschamps to get their nation so close to becoming the first country to win the World Cup two consecutive times since Brazil (1958,1962). Like Messi for Argentina, Mbappe has led from the front with 5 goals, however, others such as Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann have been as essential in getting them through tough opponents.

In a few hours, these players will grace the pitch for the most important 90+ minutes of their life. For some, it will end with happiness and a newfound legacy which will remain eternal, while for others it will end with heartbreak and tears.

Argentina vs France confirmed lineups

Argentina XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister; Di María, Messi, Álvarez

France XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé

Argentina vs France LIVE updates

Argentina and France's upcoming opponents

France will next focus on qualifying for the Euros in 2024, with their first qualifier against the Netherlands on 25th March 2023. Argentina have no games scheduled for the future but will most likely take part in international friendlies around March 2023.