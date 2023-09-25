Argentina and Fiorentina winger Nico Gonzalez awarded new contract after Premier League summer interest

- Rejected Premier League move in summer
- Appeared for Argentina in September
- Brentford offered to break transfer record for forward
WHAT HAPPENED? Brentford were among the clubs eager to secure Gonzalez's services last summer, offering over €40 million (£36m/$43m) for the player, who worked his way into the Argentinian national team picture in September. He has scored two and added an assist in four Serie A games so far this season.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward rejected Premier League interest in August, and after a steady start to the Serie A campaign, has penned a long term deal to stay at Fiorentina, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? Gonzalez is struggling with a knock sustained in the Europa Conference League last Thursday, but will hope to be in contention as his side travel to Frosinone later this week.