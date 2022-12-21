Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Arenteiro against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Club football resumes in Spain after the 2022 World Cup break and Atletico Madrid are set to take on CD Arentiero in round two of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Diego Simeone's men have won just one of their last seven competitive matches and will be eager to start off after the mid-season break on a winning note. They beat Almazan 2-0 in the first round of the Copa del Rey but it was not a convincing display from Diego Simeone's side.

On the other hand, Almazan beat top-flight opposition Almeria in the previous round to set up a date with Atleti. They are in the Segunda Federacion and haven't been able to climb higher than the fourth tier of the Spanish football pyramid since the 1980s. They will be eyeing another upset against an Atletico side seeking to rediscover their spark in the second half of the season.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

CD Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: CD Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid Date: December 22, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT / 1:30am IST (Dec 23) Venue: Estadio Espinedo, Galicia

How to watch CD Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the United States (U.S.) can catch the game live on ESPN+.

There is no live streaming or telecast of this match on any OTT platform or TV channel in the United Kingdom & India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Arenteiro team news and squad The fourth-division team will be relying on Anton Escobar and Rafa Mella for the goals against Atletico. Diego Garcia will stand between the sticks and will be shielded by a four-man backline. Arenteiro Possible XI: Garcia; Marquez Aguilar, Bueso, M. Garcia, Novoa Enriquez; Pibe, Rivelott, Barreiros, Rodriguez; Mella, Escobar. Position Players Goalkeepers Garcia, Rojas. Defenders Novoa, Vitra, Santos, Garcia, Bueso, Marquez, Sanchez. Midfielders Barreiros, Rodriguez, Rivelott, Pibe, Cruz, Pibe, Romay, Lamelas. Forwards Mella, Conde, Marquitos, Alvarez, Escobar, Pena, Gonzaga. Atletico Madrid team news and squad

Diego Simeone will miss a few of his first-team players as they were involved in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. Rodrigo De Paul, Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa, and Nahuel Molina will be unavailable for this cup clash.

Other regulars like Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Lemar, and Koke are training with the team and should take the field.

Atletico Possible XI: Oblak; Felipe, Savic, Hermoso, Mandava; Kondogbia; Martin, Niguez, Koke, Carrasco; Morata.