Are Real Madrid next? Top-class Jota fires Liverpool past Arsenal to boost Champions League hopes

The Portuguese came off the bench to score twice in a crucial 3-0 victory at the Emirates that moved the Reds up to fifth in the Premier League table

Talk about an instant impact. Talk about a big contribution in a big game. Talk about a top-class signing.

Talk about Diogo Jota.

The Portugal star is becoming the go-to man for Liverpool, and he delivered again at the Emirates on Saturday, scoring twice off the substitutes’ bench to hand the Reds a vital 3-0 win over a subdued, overmatched Arsenal.

That’s a dozen goals now in a Liverpool shirt for Jota, who has looked a million dollars since his summer switch from Wolves. As buys go, there have been few better in the Premier League this season.

It was 0-0 when he arrived into this game, replacing Andy Robertson just after the hour mark. Liverpool had dominated the ball and created all the better chances, but had lacked that killer touch in front of goal. They were tentative, unsure, hurried and imprecise in the final third.

Until Jota came on, that was.

Within three minutes, the £45 million ($62m) man had timed his run into the penalty area perfectly to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delicious cross from the right. His back-post header was too powerful for Bernd Leno, and Jurgen Klopp’s men had the lead they craved.

They built on it soon enough, and in fine style too. Four minutes later, Fabinho sent a pass in behind Gabriel for Mo Salah, who wriggled free of the Brazilian defender before slipping the ball through Leno’s legs for 2-0.

That’s 26 goals in all competitions for the Egyptian, whose persistence and bloody-mindedness never fails to impress. This was his 150th Premier League game, and his 93rd goal.

Liverpool were the better side from the word go, albeit against an Arsenal team devoid of ambition and threat, and they would extend their advantage further through Jota before the night was out.

Again, he was in the right place at the right time, slamming home after Salah’s pass had run away from Sadio Mane in the penalty area, eight minutes from time.

The move, again, had been started by Alexander-Arnold, who turned in a statement performance having been overlooked by England for their recent World Cup qualifiers.

If there’s a better right-back in this league, then he’s keeping himself well hidden. "World class," said Klopp. Spot on.

All in all, then, this was a perfect Saturday for Klopp and his team. Their rivals lost, with Chelsea stunned at home to West Brom at lunchtime and Leicester beaten by Manchester City in the early-evening kick-off, and they took full advantage.

With eight games to go, the gap to fourth is just two points. After a dark winter, spring brings with it new hope. Their confidence is repaired and their spirits restored.

That’s three straight wins – the first time they’ve managed that since November – and three clean sheets in a row too. Defensively, they were rock solid again, even if Arsenal offered precious little across the 90 minutes.

Next up, Real Madrid. Can Liverpool confirm their revival by taking down a European heavyweight in the quarter-finals of the Champions League?

With Jota in this kind of mood, they have to fancy their chances.