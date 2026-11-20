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Antonio Conte has launched a stinging critique of Manchester United following the club's decision to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent manager. The Italian tactician, who was heavily linked with the vacancy at Old Trafford, suggested that the hierarchy's hesitation to hire him reflects a deeper issue within the club.

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Conte questions United's ambition

Conte has hit out at clubs that decide against hiring him, suggesting they are 'frightened of winning' due to his notoriously demanding and intense coaching style. The 57-year-old was widely considered a frontrunner for the Manchester United job following the dismissal of Michael Carrick, but the Premier League giants ultimately chose to appoint former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Pochettino instead.

Known for his uncompromising approach and high-intensity tactical drills, Conte has a proven track record of success, having secured five Serie A titles alongside a Premier League trophy during his tenure at Chelsea. However, it appears his reputation for being a volatile and difficult figure to manage may have played a role in United's decision to look elsewhere for their long-term project.

Respect for the Ferguson legacy

Despite his frustrations with the recent hiring process - which saw United turn to Pochettino amid a slump in form that leaves them 18th in the Premier League table with eight points and just one win from their opening 10 matches - Conte was quick to express his profound admiration for Sir Alex Ferguson.

'Manchester United has such a significant history that I find it strange to imagine anyone could be afraid of an approach aimed at restoring the club to its true stature. They last won the league in 2013, under Ferguson. I have immense respect for Sir Alex Ferguson. I've read his book, and when I was in London, I was fortunate enough to visit his home and spend a day with him. He has an incredible passion for talking about football,' Conte told Cronache di spogliatoio.

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A methodology built for victory

Addressing the critics who claim his personality and training requirements are too taxing for modern squads - coming after his last role coaching Napoli, whom he guided to second place in Serie A behind Inter last season before leaving the club by mutual consent at the conclusion of the campaign - Conte remained defiant.

'If anyone is frightened by my method, then they are frightened of winning, because that methodology leads to victory. That is my answer. That is why I find certain remarks almost offensive toward United; it's as if someone were placing a veto on the club's return to its own history. A method is what's needed to achieve major results. And if you're suggesting that this method requires hard work, well, yes, it does. Everyone has to work hard, not just the players,' he added.

Pochettino faces baptism of fire

While Conte watches from the sidelines, Pochettino is preparing for a daunting start to his career in the Old Trafford dugout, beginning with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday before travelling on Wednesday to take on Sporting CP in the Champions League, where the team sit 17th in the league phase with six points after four matches.