'Antonio Conte clashes with everyone!' - Sacked Spurs manager's 'severe' character 'leaves you sleepless', says Christian Vieri

Antonio Conte is "accustomed to clashing with everyone", according to Christian Vieri, who was not surprised to see the Italian sacked by Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED? A wild rant at owner Daniel Levy, the players and the club's trophy haul after a disappointing 3-3 draw at Southampton led to Conte being dismissed by Spurs at the weekend. Speculation over the 53-year-old's future had raged throughout his second season in north London as he struggled to deliver consistent results while dodging questions over his contract. Vieri, who once played alongside Conte at Juventus, has now suggested that Conte was never going to last at Spurs due to his explosive character - much like his predecessor Jose Mourinho.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with Corriere della Sera, the former Italy striker said: "Antonio is accustomed to clashing with everyone, it’s his character. If a club hires him, they should not expect someone happy with anything, but they know he is a severe and exigent person. It’s heavy to have him at a club, he leaves you sleepless. There are coaches like him and Jose Mourinho who are like hammers and demand the best from everyone at all times. And then there are those who are happy with anything. Everyone has his view.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Conte's exit was made public, Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski came out in support of the decision taken by the club. His team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also expressed his displeasure over Conte's rant at Southampton, in which he called the players "selfish", and asked him to "elaborate on" the comments he made.

WHAT NEXT? Christian Stellini will take charge of the Tottenham first team until the end of the season, with a crucial clash against Everton up next in the Premier League.