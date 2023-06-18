Antoine Griezmann admits France captaincy snub was 'hard to stomach' and answers question on Kylian Mbappe relationship

Antoine Griezmann has admitted he found it "hard to stomach" Didier Deschamps' decision to make Kylian Mbappe France captain ahead of him.

Mbappe handed captaincy after Lloris retirement

Griezmann reacted badly to snub

Atletico star speaks on Mbappe relationship

WHAT HAPPENED? Griezmann was initially touted as the favourite to become the new France skipper following Hugo Lloris' retirement at the start of the year, but Deschamps ended up passing the armband to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe. The decision reportedly took Griezmann by surprise and caused a temporary rift in the dressing room, with it even suggested that the Atletico Madrid forward might retire after the snub. Griezmann has admitted that it was a "tough" pill for him to swallow, but he eventually accepted Deschamps' reasoning and has put the incident behind him.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It was hard to take, and tough. I’m 32 and, although I still have the legs, I know I’m reaching the end [of my career]," he told Telefoot. "I had a hard time stomaching it for one or two days."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Griezmann was left out of France's 3-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Gibraltar, which saw Mbappe get his name on the scoresheet while wearing the captain's armband once again. The 32-year-old holds no ill-feeling towards his team-mate, though, as he added: "I’m fully behind our captain Kylian. I won’t change anything, because that’s who I am."

WHAT NEXT FOR GRIEZMANN? The Atletico forward is set to return to the France starting XI for their next European Championship qualifier against Greece on Monday. Deschamps' side are currently sitting top of Group B with maximum points from their first three games.