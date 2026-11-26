Anthony Gordon ended his month-long goal drought with a clinical brace as Barcelona defeated Sabah FK in the Champions League at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Having now scored six goals across two Champions League visits to Azerbaijan, the England forward joked he might need to relocate there while admitting he should have claimed a hat-trick.
Gordon ends goal drought with clinical brace in Baku
Anthony Gordon fired two goals to help Barcelona justify their status as heavy favourites with a commanding Champions League victory over Sabah FK at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Having won the starting spot on the left wing ahead of Karim Adeyemi since arriving last summer, the England international finally added end product to his high-intensity pressing by striking in the 30th and 50th minutes—capitalising on rebounds from goalkeeper Pokatilov on both occasions while seeing another effort disallowed after a VAR review.
Having last scored for Barcelona against Alaves on October 31, Gordon joked about his remarkable affinity for Azerbaijan after netting four times there for Newcastle United against Qarabag last season. "Maybe at some point in my life I need to move here! I've been very successful here, and yeah, great game today. Obviously two goals, so I'm happy, but potentially could have had a hat-trick, so still a lot of work to do," Gordon told Stan.
Missing a hat-trick and overcoming a gruelling journey
Asked after full-time whether six goals in two seasons made him the "King of Baku", Gordon played down the title while ruing a missed left-footed chance for a treble. He also praised Barcelona's collective focus after a long trip away from home.
"I wouldn't say that, but it's a very special place for me. I should have scored a hat-trick, but I missed that one with my left foot. I'm very happy," he explained. Reflecting on the squad's display, Gordon added: "I think it was very good because, like I said, it's really difficult to travel. We came here two days ago to come away from family and have this kind of experience, but Azerbaijan is a beautiful place."
Chasing Harry Kane's English Champions League benchmark
Gordon's double lifted his tally to three goals in five Champions League appearances this season, having also netted against Galatasaray. Across his career, he now boasts 13 goals in his first 23 Champions League proper outings—a record among English players surpassed only by Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who scored 18 in his first 23 appearances.
Before making way for Raphinha in the 76th minute, Gordon registered five shots (three on target), an 84% pass completion rate and two ball recoveries as Barcelona blew Sabah away with three goals inside 10 second-half minutes.
Fresh and ready for Deportivo test on Sunday
Having been rested during Barcelona's previous outing against Villarreal, Gordon looked sharp throughout his 76-minute run-out in Baku.
With his confidence restored in front of goal, the winger is expected to retain his starting place when Barcelona return to La Liga action against Deportivo this Sunday.
View Author Profile
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.