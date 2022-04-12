Ansu says Xavi has changed Barca's 'mindset' as he gives update on injury recovery

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati says he is relishing the chance to return from injury and play under former player Xavi at the club, stating that the Spaniard has brought "a different mindset" to the squad.

The Blaugrana have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in form since they sacked Ronald Koeman last autumn, with the club seemingly now free of the post-Lionel Messi shackles that dragged them down across the start of the season.

With European honours still in the mix and a top four finish looking likely at home, Fati is relishing the chance to return to action, and suggests that he will be back soon to play under Xavi's new-look command.

What has been said?

"I’m really looking forward to it because the team has improved a lot," the teenager told press at the launch of his new book Solidarity Stories of Sport.

"The team is playing very well. I hope I can be with the team soon.”

"The change of coach has been very good for us, the players now have a different mindset of hard work and you can already see the results."

Barcelona under Xavi's reign

One of the Blaugrana's all-time most decorated stars during his playing days, the former midfielder has revived their struggling fortunes after taking the reins from Koeman.

Having been languishing in ninth and with a Champions League exit looming in November, he has lost just four games in charge to steer them to second in La Liga and into the throes of a Europa League silverware battle too.

He will welcome Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday for the second leg of a quarter-final tie in the latter competition too, with either West Ham or Lyon to come in the semi-finals if they progress.

