How to get Angham Abu Dhabi tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Egyptian music icon Angham returns to Abu Dhabi for a captivating live concert at Space42 Arena on November 29, 2026.

Renowned across the Arab world for her soulful voice and classic hits, the celebrated singer promises an unforgettable evening of timeless melodies and emotional performances.

Demand is extraordinarily high for this musical showcase. GOAL provides all the details on dates, venue information, pricing, and how to secure your tickets right now.

When is Angham Abu Dhabi?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets November 29, 2026 at 9:00 PM Angham Live in Concert Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy Angham Abu Dhabi tickets?

Official tickets for Angham live in Abu Dhabi were made available through Platinumlist, the primary ticket distributor for events at Space42 Arena. Fans seeking face-value passes can check Platinumlist for direct primary sales availability.

If you are unable to purchase passes during initial sales, Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Grintahub allows music enthusiasts to search for remaining seat options across various sections.

How much are Angham Abu Dhabi tickets?

Official ticket prices on Platinumlist start at 295 AED for standard admission seats, scaling up to 750 AED for primary front-row sections.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Grintahub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with starting prices around 320 AED.

Here is a quick breakdown of ticket entry prices:

Standard Seating (Official): Starts at 295 AED

Silver Tiers (Official): Starts at 450 AED

Gold Tiers (Official): Starts at 750 AED

Secondary Market Entry (Grintahub): Starts at 320 AED

Everything you need to know about Angham Abu Dhabi

Angham stands as one of the most legendary vocalists in modern Arabic music history. With an exceptional discography spanning several decades, her performances draw thousands of devoted fans from across the Middle East.

Held at the state-of-the-art Space42 Arena in Al Raha Beach, this event guarantees top-tier acoustics and seating arrangements. Attendees will experience an extraordinary setlist featuring fan favorites along with her latest releases.

Arriving early at the venue is recommended to allow time for parking and security checks prior to doors opening.