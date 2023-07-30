'Andre Onana will change our game' - Erik ten Hag reveals why Man Utd ditched David de Gea for £48m signing

Erik Ten Hag has explained how new signing Andre Onana will allow Manchester United to transform the way they play.

WHAT HAPPENED? United's boss was understandably reluctant to discuss former No. 1 David De Gea's weaknesses while the Spaniard was still at the club. Now that he has been replaced by £48 million ($61m) signing Onana, however, Ten Hag has revealed how the new goalkeeper will help transform the way United play. The Dutchman is confident that Onana — who played under him at Ajax before joining Inter last summer — will be a perfect fit for the Premier League side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's a great goalkeeper and has a different profile," Ten Hag told the media when asked what Onana will bring to Old Trafford. "That's why we wanted to sign him. With him, something will change in our game."

Ten Hag's gradual approach to implementing his brand of possession-based football was seen by many as an acceptance that De Gea's skills on the ball weren't quite up to it. He seems to be suggesting that the Red Devils' new goalkeeper will allow him to play exactly as he wants to.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This represents a pivotal moment in the Ten Hag project at Manchester United. Last season was a big step in the right direction for the club, with a Carabao Cup win and Champions League qualification showing exactly why the new boss was brought in. Now that there's a player at the base of the team who's capable of changing their style, there's an opportunity for the team to kick on.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA? Ten Hag might have high hopes for his new signing, but not everyone is convinced the £48m addition will be a success. According to former United striker Dwight Yorke, "Onana is not as good as De Gea. I hope this doesn't come back to haunt Man United." Comments like this suggest that before he's hailed as an influential acquisition across the board, Onana will have some work to do.