'Everybody disrespects him!' Ancelotti unhappy with treatment of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr.

- Winger has struggled this season
- Nine La Liga goal contributions
- Fouled more than any La Liga player
WHAT HAPPENED? Ancelotti claimed that fans and opposing players alike "disrespect" his star winger after Vinicius was kicked around during Madrid's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. The winger completed the most dribbles on the pitch, but was also fouled six times without his opposing full-back being booked.
WHAT THEY SAID: "[Vinicius] is a great player and a very sensible person," Ancelotti said after Madrid's win. "The truth is everybody disrespects him. The rivals, the referees and the rival fans. We want more respect."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian winger hasn't quite been at his best this season, with nine goal contributions to his name so far. He had another difficult showing Sunday night, failing to create a single chance as Madrid scraped the win.
WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? The Brazilian will continue to feature for Real Madrid as they face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.