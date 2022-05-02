'The boss' - Ancelotti smokes huge cigar as he celebrates with Real Madrid players after winning La Liga title

Carlo Ancelotti smoked a huge cigar while celebrating Real Madrid's Liga title triumph with his players at the weekend.

The Blancos organised an open-top bus parade after the 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday, which saw Ancelotti's men secure the club's record-extending 35th domestic crown.

Ancelotti was right in the thick of the celebrations, and has gone viral on social media for posing with shades and a cigar in one picture.

Ancelotti labelled 'the boss'

Eder Militao, David Alaba and Rodrygo were seen smiling behind the Italian manager in a post that Vinicius Junior shared with his followers on Twitter.

The Brazilian captioned the image: "The BOSS". Vinicius then posted a GIF in the replies underneath showing the Italian coach dancing with his players.

Meanwhile, ESPN posted a video of the celebrations on Instagram that showed Ancelotti joking with Karim Benzema, who is Madrid's top scorer this season with 26 in La Liga, tapping the Frenchman on the shoulder before embracing him.

Record-breaking Ancelotti

Madrid's Liga success was extra special for Ancelotti, who is now the first manager in history to win league titles in all five of Europe's major leagues.

The former Milan, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss has won a total of 22 major trophies over the course of his 25-year career, which puts him among the most successful coaches of all time.

