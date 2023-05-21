American youngster Ethan Wady was a late addition to Chelsea’s matchday squad at Manchester City, with the 21-year-old making the bench.

Portuguese forward ruled out

U.S. shot-stopper steps up

Waiting on debut for Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues headed to the Etihad Stadium preparing to play some part in a Premier League title-winning party, with Pep Guardiola’s side wrapping up a third successive top-flight crown. Frank Lampard’s pre-match plans were disrupted when Portuguese forward Felix had to drop out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With few options to call upon, San Jose native Wady was nudged up the pecking order. He has previously been involved in USA U17 training camps and has spent time on loan at Dartford, Hendon and Woking – returning from his latest stint outside of west London in January.

AND WHAT’S MORE: Wady linked up with Chelsea midway through the 2017-18 campaign when his family relocated to England from the United States. He is still waiting on his senior debut for the Blues, but has been involved in development squad fixtures.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wady has previously admitted to being a big fan of a Chelsea legend between the sticks, telling the club's official website of his heroes: “When I was younger I always would look up to Petr Cech. As a young goalkeeper I always wanted to try and learn from the professionals and I don’t think there were many better than him.”