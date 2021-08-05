'It took too long' - America midfielder Fidalgo reflects on first Liga MX goal

The 24-year-old was relieved to have opened his account early in his second season with the club

Alvaro Fidalgo admits "it took too long" for him to find his first Liga MX goal at Club America but is relieved to have finally opened his account last weekend with the winning header in a 2-1 result against Necaxa.

It was his 12th domestic appearance with the team, and while he assisted twice in 2020-21, he had been eager to put one of his own shots into the net.

As the Spaniard sets his sights on a CONCACAF Champions League title - America play the Philadelphia Union in the semifinal next Thursday - he will hope to keep up his goal contributions.

What has been said?

"It took too long [to score]," he told TUDN. "Another player left the field and they asked me 'why aren't you [more] happy?'

"Sometimes, the forwards know it very well, it seems that one never enters and suddenly one enters and maybe two enter, you never know, this is so, it's football, and the important thing, beyond this, is to help the team, give the best version of myself possible and then the goals, if they come, fine.

"I feel good, but as I always said, I've felt good since I arrived, from the first weeks I have been very happy, wanting to be here, always trying to do things well and wanting to continue like this.

"I dream of winning the CONCACAF Champions League. It would be incredible [to play a Club World Cup]."

Bigger picture

The 24-year-old moved from Castellon in the middle of last season and now appears to have settled into Liga MX.

America are undefeated through their first two Apertura matches, picking up four points, and will play Puebla on Saturday before their crucial Champions League contest.

