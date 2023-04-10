Amad Diallo still chasing Man Utd ‘dream’ after £19m transfer made him friends with Paul Pogba & Bruno Fernandes

Amad Diallo is still chasing the “dream” of becoming a regular at Manchester United some two years on from completing a £19 million ($24m) transfer.

Youngster joined Red Devils from Atalanta

Has seen limited opportunities

Catching the eye on loan at Sunderland

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ivorian forward arrived in England from Atalanta during the winter window of 2021 and was considered to be a rough diamond that the Premier League heavyweights could polish into a senior superstar. Amad has had to be patient while that process is carried out, with just nine appearances taken in for United before heading out on loan to Rangers and Sunderland.

WHAT THEY SAID: But the 20-year-old forward remains convinced that he can prove his worth at the Theatre of Dreams. Amad has told FourFourTwo of his big ambition: “I haven’t shown my best for them [United] yet, but I hope next season I can return and prove my talent. My dream is to play regular football at Manchester United.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having already got a taste of the high life in Manchester, Amad believes he can justify a price tag that could rise as high as £37m ($46m) – with bonds being struck up with some prominent figures in England. He added: “I know it was a lot of money, but I didn’t really think about that; there’s no reason to worry about things you can’t influence. I was so happy to sign for Manchester United: it’s a club with a massive history, famous all around the world.

"I remember my first training session after I joined: I was very nervous; there were some huge stars in the dressing room and I was looking around thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m here’. Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani were at the club at the time and it was fantastic to meet them. I have a good friendship with Pogba, and also with Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga. They all made me feel welcome. It was incredible to make my debut against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, too. I haven’t shown my best for them yet, but I hope next season I can return and prove my talent. My dream is to play regular football at Manchester United.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Amad has been catching the eye on loan at Sunderland this season, with 11 goals and three assists recorded for the Championship outfit as he seeks to convince Erik ten Hag and parent club United that he will be worth absorbing back into their plans for 2023-24.