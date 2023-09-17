Amad Diallo appears to show public support for Mason Greenwood with social media post during Man Utd loanee's debut for Getafe

Amad Diallo appeared to show his public support for Mason Greenwood during the Manchester United loanee's debut for Getafe on Sunday.

The 21-year-old got his first minutes in Spanish football since his summer loan move to Getafe when he came off the bench in the 77th minute in a 3-2 win over Osasuna.

While the one-time England international was on the winning side, he was the subject of "Greenwood, die" chants from some travelling Osasuna fans - something that is going to be investigated by La Liga.

However, Greenwood did appear to have support from Manchester United winger Amad, who took to Instagram to react to his Getafe debut. Amad posted a video of Greenwood as he was introduced to the action as a substitute and captioned the post with two heart emojis.

IG-@amaddiallo19

Greenwood went onto play a part in the winning goal as his shot was blocked and went out for a corner, which Nemanja Maksimovic subsequently scored from to make it 3-2.

This was the first time the forward had played competitive football since being suspended by United in January 2022, after he was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control - with those charges being dropped in February.

Greenwood went on to join Getafe on a season-long loan on September 1, with United deciding to let him go after the conclusion of a six-month internal investigation. Getafe are back in La Liga action next weekend when they face Real Sociedad.