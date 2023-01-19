Alvarez reveals what has surprised him most about Haaland at Man City

Julian Alvarez is enjoying working with Erling Haaland at Manchester City and has revealed what has surprised him most about the Norwegian striker.

Attacking signings by Blues in 2022

Argentina international catching the eye

Prolific Norwegian proving his worth

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Premier League champions freshened up their attacking ranks in the summer of 2022 as Argentina international Alvarez – who is now a World Cup winner – arrived from River Plate and Haaland was snapped up in a £51 million ($63m) deal with Borussia Dortmund. Pep Guardiola has seen Haaland hit 27 goals through 24 appearances, with everyone at the Etihad Stadium impressed by the 22-year-old’s physical and mental ability.

WHAT THEY SAID: Alvarez forms part of that fan club, with the South American telling City’s official website of a talented team-mate: “I always say that beyond being a great player he’s a great person who always tries to help me. As a player he’s been showing how good he is for a while now with all of the goals he’s scored, not just here at Manchester City but also his former clubs.

“What surprised me about him was his mentality, he wants more and more every day, and also for his height he’s so strong, quick, intelligent and decisive in front of goal. He’s decisive for the team so I try to learn from him every day and to see what I can take from him, playing with the best always helps you. I’m yet to play alongside him so I’m trying to prepare myself so that I can play as a lone striker or with him, whatever it may be, and just give my all.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The expectation is that Alvarez and Haaland will be deployed alongside one another at some stage, despite City favouring a single striker system, with Guardiola’s side in need of attacking spark as they seek to defend a domestic crown and chase down an elusive European one.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

@ManCityES

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? City have slipped eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League title race, having allowed collective standards to dip of late, and will be back in action on Thursday when playing host to Tottenham.