Altidore fined for calling MLS refs 'absolutely horrible'

The forward was handed an undisclosed fine for violating the league's public criticism policy with a tweet ripping into the match officials

Jozy Altidore has been handed an undisclosed fine by Major League Soccer for violating the league’s public criticism policy.

The U.S. national team forward wasn't even with his club team, , when he sent a tweet hitting out at the officiating in after seeing TFC denied a late penalty in a 1-1 draw with .

Altidore was still on international duty with the USA, but took to social media to call MLS referees "some of the worst in the world" and "absolutely horrible" following a controversial end to the Canadian club's clash with United.

The moment that sparked the outburst saw Toronto's Ayo Akinola pick up a ball in the D.C. United box before being run into by a defender looking to win the ball.

What appeared to be a penalty went uncalled, and Altidore took to Twitter to let his feelings be known.

MLS refs are some of the worst in the world. Absolutely horrible. https://t.co/XDBeERVlwQ — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) June 30, 2019

Altidore made his return to club action last Saturday and scored a late goal as TFC took a 2-0 win over the .

It was just the second win in 12 outings for Toronto, with the club currently sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference standings and looking to claw back a 10-point gap on East leader Philadelphia.

Altidore has scored six goals for Toronto so far this term despite playing in only half of his side's league matches to date.

The 29-year-old also started three matches for the USA at the Gold Cup, scoring in the his first start in the group finale against before taking over as the team's lead forward in the semifinal against and the keeping his place in the starting side for the final against .

MLS also handed an extra-game suspension to D.C. United star Luciano Acosta for violent conduct in a 2-0 loss to on July 4.

Acosta, who was shown a red card for the incident at the time, stepped on Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal as the 19-year-old went to ground. He served the first game of his two-match ban last Friday as United worked out a 2-2 draw with the New Revolution.