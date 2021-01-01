Almiron makes Premier League and River Plate admissions as he discusses Newcastle future

The Paraguayan forward's agent has suggested that a move could be on the cards, but the player himself claims to be happy at St James’ Park

Miguel Almiron admits River Plate forms part of his footballing dream, but the Newcastle frontman has offered no indication that he is looking for a move.

His agent, Daniel Campos, suggested towards the end of 2020 that a change of scenery could be on the cards. Almiron was said to be growing disillusioned with life under Steve Bruce, despite 14 Premier League starts this season.

The 26-year-old admits to having ambitions outside of St James’ Park, but the Paraguay international is not expecting to go chasing them any time soon.

Almiron told GEN: “My goal is to stay in Europe. If God allows me, it'll be in the Premier League which is very competitive, I know that I have to work hard. I always wanted to play at River Plate. It was one of my dreams but I don't know if that's possible. Going back to Cerro Porteno would be great.”

Spells elsewhere in England, or at an Argentine heavyweight, may be taken further down the line.

Newcastle invested heavily in Almiron back in January 2019, splashing out a then club-record £21 million ($29m) on his services from Atlanta United, but have only got 11 goals back in 77 appearances.

The hard-working forward is determined to offer more to the cause and has picked out the position in which he believes he can thrive for the Magpies.

Almiron added: “I'm very happy playing. I'm happy if I'm playing on Saturday or Wednesday. It's a sacrifice but above all, the footballer enjoys it and more if they're playing it in the Premier League.

“I feel more comfortable playing as a playmaker but I don't have any issues playing in other positions, be it on the left or on the right. The footballer has to adapt to what the manager wants or asks for.

“The Premier League is a difficult league with great players and at the club, we're fighting to always do our best. I think being near the relegation zone is something temporary and we are going to move forward.”

Newcastle sit 16th in the English top-flight, eight points above the drop zone and with a visit from Southampton next on the agenda.