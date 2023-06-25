The Allianz Bridge? German company eager to add Chelsea to their family of stadiums having already sponsored Juventus and Bayern Munich

Allianz is interested in sponsorship deal to make Chelsea’s new stadium the latest to bear the German insurance company's name.

Chelsea held sponsor talks with Allianz

Insurance company wants stadium rights

Already have deals with Bayern & Juventus

WHAT HAPPENED? Allianz held talks with the Blues about becoming their shirt sponsor for next season, but the club have opted to go with another company, The Daily Mail reports. During the negotiations, Allianz expressed interest in a long partnership that includes the naming rights to Chelsea's stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allianz already have stadiums carrying their name around the world, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus sponsored by them. They are also represented by arenas in Sydney, Minnesota, Nice, Vienna and Sao Paulo.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report suggests that any deal would relate to a new stadium, as opposed to Stamford Bridge as the Blues are said to be planning the building of a new home ground.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? It is not yet known how the Blues plan on building their new stadium, whether it will be rebuilt over Stamford Bridge or moved to a completely new site.