Alexis Mac Allister has insisted that Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi would have no issue adapting to life in the Premier League.

Messi would have succeeded in Premier League

Mac Allister credited Messi for World Cup win

Argentina grateful for Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brighton midfielder believes Messi would have been equally successful had he played in the Premier League, citing his inspirational performances at the 2022 World Cup as an example of how the legendary forward thrives in any environment.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mac Allister said: "If Messi played in the Premier League, he would be the best, no doubt. It would be too tough for him? I don't think so. He showed that at the World Cup, the hardest tournament in the world, he showed how good he is and how important he was for the team.

"In Argentina, we were really grateful for him and proud of him because we know that we are World Cup champions because of him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old midfielder was an integral part of Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar and started in six out of the seven matches they played in the tournament. In the ongoing season, he has played 19 Premier League games for Brighton scoring five goals, while also strongly being linked with a move elsewhere.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? Messi will be next seen in action on Sunday in Ligue 1 when Paris Saint-Germain face Marseille.