Alexander-Arnold responds to ‘can’t defend’ critics after finding himself in the firing line at Liverpool

- Reds full-back has made mistakes
- Admits that he will never be perfect
- Has learned to ignore detractors
WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has found himself back in the firing line this season, with supposed weaknesses in his game being highlighted during a testing start to the 2022-23 campaign for all concerned at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold has always been lauded for his impact going forward, with a remarkable tally of assists recorded down the years, but questions continue to be asked of his ability to contain the threat posed by attacking opponents.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to GQ Magazine about that long-running debate, Alexander-Arnold said: “People still say it. It’s not something that I get bothered by – because these things do stick with players. I think, on the whole defensively, I’ve improved. But I would say like, even now, defensively and going forward, I can still improve on everything. We never complete football and I will never be the perfect footballer. The aim is to be as close to perfection as you can.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old, who has taken in 244 appearances for Liverpool since stepping out of their academy system, added: “It’s not that I don’t care about making mistakes, it’s just that they don’t really bother me. As long as I know I’ve tried the right thing, and what I’ve tried would have helped the team.”
WHAT NEXT? Alexander-Arnold is hoping to form part of England’s plans at the 2022 World Cup, but for now his focus is locked on domestic matters as Liverpool – who sit ninth in the Premier League table – ready themselves for an important clash with Tottenham on Sunday.