Neco Williams concedes he may have to push for another move away from Liverpool in the summer as his path at Anfield remains blocked by “best right-back in the world” Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 21-year-old Wales international has made 33 appearances for Liverpool since graduating from the academy, with a title winners’ medal collected in 2019-20.

However he faces fierce competition for places on both sides of Jurgen Klopp’s defensive unit, with Andy Robertson another proven performer on the left, and a big future call lies in store for a man who has helped Fulham to bounce back into the big time during the second half of the current campaign.

Will Williams leave Liverpool?

Williams linked up with the Cottagers on a short-term loan in January and admits another transfer may be required in the next window, telling WalesOnline: “I don't know yet where I will be playing next season.

“I'm focusing on getting this year done, get the Wales games over in June and we'll see what happens then. If that's either staying at Liverpool, or if it's going out on loan again, I'm not entirely sure at this stage.

“I've been at Liverpool since I was six and you always want to play for the team you grew up with, but I know it's not going to be easy.

“Trent is only 23 himself, for me he's the best right-back in the world. I watch him in games and training and try to learn as much as possible from him.

“Trent and Andy are incredible players who have been doing it for years. So it's always going to be tough trying to get into that team and be a regular starter.

“However, the key thing for me is just improving every day, taking in as much information off players and staff as possible and trying to put it into my own game.”

Can Williams become a star in his own right?

Williams has impressed while at Craven Cottage, opening his senior goal account while turning out in the Championship.

He hopes he can follow in the footsteps of other buccaneering full-backs who have revolutionised that role in recent times.

The Welshman added on the changes made to his position during the 21st century: “I think it just happens naturally when you look at how modern full-backs have developed. They're not like your standard Gary Neville kind of full-back today, I suppose, they're more offence minded.

“The best around, players like Trent Alexander Arnold, Andy Robertson, Joao Cancelo of Manchester City, are like midfielders or wingers trying to get assists and score, rather than just defend.

“It's an exciting role because you feel as important as any other player on the pitch.”

