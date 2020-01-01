Alexander-Arnold quizzed on Liverpool future & chances of being a one-club man

The Anfield academy graduate sees no reason why he would consider a move elsewhere, with it his plan to spend his entire career on Merseyside

Trent Alexander-Arnold intends to spend his entire playing career at , with the Anfield academy graduate seeing no reason why he would ever consider a move away from his home-town club.

As a Merseyside native, the 21-year-old defender is living the dream with the team he supported as a boy.

A meteoric rise to prominence has been enjoyed to this point, with 125 competitive appearances taken in for the Reds since making his debut back in October 2016.

Alexander-Arnold has also earned nine senior caps for and is considered to be the pick of the bunch for the Three Lions when it comes to an ever-growing list of top right-backs.

Playing for the holders and Premier League title winners in waiting has helped to usher the Liverpool man to the front of that queue.

His remarkable efforts in a star-studded Reds squad have also seen him become one of the most exciting players that English football has produced in some time, with his assist record the envy of many of those operating in more advanced positions.

With everything seemingly going to plan for Alexander-Arnold, he admits that leaving his current surroundings is not a prospect that he wants to give too much thought to.

Quizzed by GQ on whether he can see himself being a one-club man, Alexander-Arnold said: “Yeah, I can imagine that.”

Interest is likely to be shown in his services at some stage if he continues on his current trajectory, with big-spending sides across Europe forever in the market for such ability.

Pressed further on the potential of heading to or at some point, Alexander-Arnold said: “It’s not something I’ve ever really thought about.

“I’ve always loved Liverpool. I’ve always supported them. I’ve always played for them. So, I’ve never had that reason to think about it.

“Yeah, still now, I wouldn’t sit there in my room and daydream about playing somewhere else.

“Right now, I’m a Liverpool player. I love the club more than anything. I love everything about it. I love the fans, the people. I love the city. So, no, why would I think about that?”

Alexander-Arnold is currently waiting on a return to competitive action amid the coronavirus outbreak, with Liverpool uncertain whether the 2019-20 campaign will be completed and a first league title in 30 years secured.