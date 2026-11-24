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Former full-back Alessandro Florenzi has lifted the lid on the intense Champions League obsession that defined his loan spell at Paris Saint-Germain during the 2020-21 season. Ahead of the European clash between his two former clubs, the Italian revealed how Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea triumph felt like "karma" before Luis Enrique finally transformed the Parisian side.

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Florenzi reflects on turbulent PSG loan spell

Florenzi has lifted the lid on his eventful single season at PSG ahead of the club's Champions League meeting with Roma. Loaned to the French capital from Roma for the 2020-2021 campaign, the Italian experienced a year defined by an intense fixation on European silverware. Before eventually securing back-to-back Champions League triumphs, PSG endured several painful exits in Europe's premier club competition.

One of the deepest scars came during Florenzi's stay, when the French giants fell to Manchester City in the semi-finals after losing 2-1 and 2-0. Speaking in an interview with L'Equipe, Florenzi recalled how that singular pursuit of European glory consumed the entire dressing room. That fixation ultimately came at the expense of domestic dominance during a rollercoaster campaign.

Tuchel departure branded 'karma'

The 2020-2021 season began under the management of Tuchel, who was dismissed by PSG in December. In a cruel twist for the Parisian hierarchy, the German tactician went on to win the Champions League with Chelsea later that very same campaign.

"At the time, PSG hadn't won the Champions League yet, but you could see the president wanted to build something big," Florenzi stated. "Their obsession was the Champions League. And that's undoubtedly what cost us the league title; that season, we only thought about the Champions League. We lost in the semi-final against Manchester City, and Tuchel won it in the final. That's karma! But I have great memories of Paris, and I won my first trophies there."

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Enrique hailed as the catalyst for change

For years, PSG struggled to bridge the gap between domestic power and continental supremacy. Florenzi always believed the club would eventually conquer Europe, provided a fundamental shift occurred behind the scenes.

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"I told myself that PSG would end up winning the Champions League, yes, but something had to happen," the retired defender explained. "And that something is Luis Enrique. With him, it's no longer the same club."

Under Enrique's guidance, PSG shed the psychological weight that had previously held them back. The Spanish coach instilled a fresh identity that propelled the club to consecutive Champions League crowns.

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Former defender watches on as PSG face Roma

Having represented both clubs during his playing career, Florenzi holds a special connection to Wednesday's Champions League fixture. PSG welcome Roma to the Parc des Princes on matchday five of the competition.