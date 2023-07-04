Alejandro Garnacho poses for bizarre birthday photo with 'Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo' dwarfs as the Man Utd star hints he'll become club's new No.7 with special cake

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho celebrated his 19th birthday on Saturday in slightly bizarre fashion.

Garnacho turned 19 on Saturday

Poses with dwarfs and birthday cake

Could take United No.7 shirt

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger, who turned 19 on Saturday July 1, was pictured with a birthday cake adorned with the colours and flag of his native Argentina, looking adequately in the party mood. He was, rather strangely, joined by two dwarfs kitted out to resemble Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, wearing Argentina and Portugal shirts respectively and helping Garnacho hold his cake.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There may have been a hint to United fans in the picture, too, with the cake decked out with a big No.7 on it. There has been some speculation that the teenager could take that vacant shirt number at Old Trafford for the coming 2023-24 campaign. It was last worn, of course, by Ronaldo himself before his acrimonious departure from the club in November last year.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? The 19-year-old will be part of Erik ten Hag's squad for United's pre-season campaign, which gets under way with a friendly against Leeds in Norway on July 12.