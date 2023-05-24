'We drank all the alcohol in Manchester!' - Pep Guardiola praises Man City for professionalism in Brighton draw after boozy title celebrations

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola lifted the lid on his team's wild title celebrations but praised their performance against Brighton.

WHAT HAPPENED? The City manager revealed his players had partied long into the night after being crowned Premier League champions on the weekend. But he was impressed with how they recovered from their drunken celebrations in three days to play out a hugely entertaining 1-1 draw with Brighton.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Exceptional game, congratulations to Brighton for deserved qualification for the Europa League officially and the game we played," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "I think we drunk all the alcohol in Manchester and 40 hours later we behaved and we showed the reason we are the champions. Against that team, doing what they have done with or without the ball, I didn't see one drop of water in our intensity or our idea. That's why show me again what we have done this season because we have won it on the pitch nobody gave us absolutely anything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Phil Foden gave City the lead but a sensational long-range goal from Julio Enciso drew Brighton level. Erling Haaland thought he had restored City's advantage late in the game with a header but the goal was ruled out for a foul by the Norwegian on Levi Colwill. Guardiola was booked for complaining about the decision and also criticised it after the game. "If it's a foul then the 25 actions on the long balls to Erling must be foul," he added. "He receives foul every single time from central defenders."

WHAT NEXT? City finish the Premier League season away to Brentford on Sunday. They then contest the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League final against Inter Milan in June.