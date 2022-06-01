Alan Pardew quits as CSKA Sofia manager due to racism from Bulgarian club's fans

The former Newcastle and West Ham manager blamed a "group of organised racist fans" for his departure

Alan Pardew has resigned from CSKA Sofia due to racist behaviour from some of the Bulgarian team's fans.

The 60-year-old was made the club's coach in April this year, having already been serving as technical director since November 2020.

His time at the club has come to an end after incidents at their clash againt Botev Plovdiv on May 19.

What has Pardew said about leaving CSKA Sofia?

Pardew announced his departure on the club's website, saying: "First, I want to thank all the real CSKA fans for their support and passion for the club. It was a privilege for me to be a part of and to serve this club!

"Unfortunately, my time here is over! The events before and after the match with Botev were not acceptable for me, for my assistant Alex Dyer, or for our players.

"The reason no one gave an interview after the meeting was that we were all very outraged by the situation that had escalated.

"Our players decided to play only out of loyalty and to protect the club. The small group of organised racist fans who tried to sabotage this match is not what I want to lead and represent the team.

"Definitely, this is not the right path for the benefit of CSKA, because such a club deserves much more."

What were the events that led Pardew to quit?

Pardew has called time on his spell with the Bulgarian side because CSKA Sofia fans allegedly racially abused their own players during the match against Botev Plovdiv.

Four of the team's black players are said to have had bananas thrown at them before the match.

The Sofia players initially refused to take to the field for the match but eventually emerged from the dressing room to play the fixture.

