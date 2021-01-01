Alaba defends Bayern Munich form amid claims Real Madrid speculation is affecting defender's performances

The Austria international is out of contract at the end of the season and has been part of a defence that has been conceding goals regularly

David Alaba is adamant the uncertainty over his future at is not affecting his performances this season.

The international is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and he is widely expected to leave Allianz Arena on a free transfer.

The 3-2 defeat at last Friday prompted criticism from pundits of Alaba’s current form amid the speculation over his future.

Why does it matter?

Alaba has been a lynchpin of the Bayern defence for a number of years now, whether playing at left-back or in the centre of defence.

However, the 28-year-old has not been at his peak in recent months and it has coincided with Bayern not being as solid defensively as a whole.

After letting slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Gladbach, Hansi Flick’s side have now conceded 24 goals in their 15 games this season – the worst record among the top six teams in the table.

What’s been said?

“No, absolutely not,” Alaba told Bild when asked whether his dip in form was due to his situation at Bayern.

“Personally, I don’t think things are going so badly for me this season and I haven’t changed my style of play compared to last year.

“I’ve said it many times: For me, the only thing that counts is another successful season with Bayern. We are still leading the table and I am sure that we will win the next games and, in the end, we will be top.”

The bigger picture

Any perceived drop in Alaba’s form this season is not having a detrimental effect on Bayern’s chances of success at this stage, with the reigning Bundesliga champions two points clear of at the top of the table.

Flick’s side are also through to the last 16 of the and will continue the defence of their crown with a first knockout round tie against in February.

Regarding Alaba’s own future, Bayern have been increasingly resigned to losing the defender in the summer, with , , and linked with an approach.

Madrid are reported to be favourites to sign Alaba, although his wage demands are currently proving to be a stumbling block to a deal.

